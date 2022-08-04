Balbriggan ready for return of Beach Activity Festival

The second Balbriggan Beach Activity Festival takes place on Sunday August 14 between 12 noon and 4.00pm. Pic: Willie Dillon.

The relationship of the people of Balbriggan with their beautiful sandy beach will be celebrated once again at the second Beach Activity Festival, which takes place on Sunday August 14 between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

The event will see local clubs and national governing bodies of many sports provide activity and coaching in both beach and water sports to people of all ages.

This year’s Festival will see the introduction of beach fitness classes and yoga. Details on how to register for event will be announced soon.

The Festival, which will fill the shore with activity, colour and fun, is hosted by the Fingal County Council Sports Office, in partnership with Our Balbriggan, Balbriggan Tourism Committee, local clubs and national sporting bodies.

According to the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony, the Balbriggan Beach Activity Festival will highlight the wonderful amenity of the local beach.

“Balbriggan Beach is a fabulous place for locals and visitors alike. It will be great to once again see it filled with people enjoying all the opportunities for activity it provides,” said Cllr Mahony.

AnneMarie Farrelly, Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, said the authority was thrilled to host the Festival.

“It is a great event which highlights one of the wonderful things about Balbriggan. The festival celebrates Balbriggan’s connection with its beach and the sea through sport and activity,” said Ms Farrelly.

“I would encourage everyone take part in at least one of the activities.”

Aoife Sheridan, Senior Executive Officer at Fingal County Council, said Balbriggan Beach is key to the future development of the area.

“Our Balbriggan continues to work to drive key ideas and projects to benefit the town and the Beach Activity Festival is another wonderful example of the promotion of the area and what it has to offer,” said Ms Sheridan.