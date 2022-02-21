Balbriggan man ‘hid’ drugs in his mouth when he saw gardaí approaching

A 31-year-old man who put drugs into his mouth when he saw gardaí approaching on a number of occasions has a long history of drug abuse, a court has heard.

Martin Daly pleaded guilty to obstructing gardaí at various locations, theft, trespass and being intoxicated in a public place.

The court heard evidence of a number of incidents in which Daly, with an address at Curran Park, Balbriggan, put drugs into his mouth or swallowed drugs when he observed gardaí nearby.

Garda Megan O’Brien gave evidence that on March 22, 2021 she observed Daly partaking in a suspicious transaction with another male.

Daly was counting money into the other man’s hand and when he saw gardaí he put three tabs into his mouth.

He was repeatedly told to spit them out but instead took his time swallowing them, she said.

Daly was arrested and brought to the garda station.

On July 13 2020, gardaí received reports of an intoxicated male banging on the door of a house in Balruddery Fields .

At the scene, they found Daly banging on the door and shouting in an aggressive manner.

His eyes were glazed and he was slurring his words.

He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Just over a week later, on July 22, 2021 at Castlemills Link Road, Daly was seen by gardaí removing an unknown item from his pocket and placing it in his mouth.

He repeatedly flung his arms out in front of himself to resist arrest, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said.

The defendant was subsequently found to have 0.5g of diamorphine concealed in his mouth.

The court also heard evidence from Garda Jack Bennet who said he observed Daly taking part in a suspicious drugs transaction on April 21st last at Lanbeecher Estate.

When Daly saw gardaí approaching he swallowed what he had been dealt, Garda Bennet said.

The defendant signed the garda’s notebook to say that what he had swallowed was cocaine.

The court heard that on March 28th, 2021 gardaí received reports of break-ins to two cars in the Castleland estate at around 4.30am.

An MP3 player worth €50 was stolen from the first vehicle and a pps card and debit card was taken from a second car.

Garda Dean O’Donnell said he viewed CCTV footage and identified Daly on the footage.

The defendant has 68 previous convictions including burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and unauthorised interference with an MPV.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the judge was familiar with the defendant and had sought Probation Reports, which were mixed.

She said he had been very forthcoming with the Probation services and told them that while he was largely off drugs he does have “occasional slips”.

The solicitor said Daly: “Does struggle with his addiction, there is no shying away from that and it is an ongoing struggle”.

However, she said he was resolute in his determination to get off drugs. The death of his uncle in 2017 had had a huge impact on him but he has a very supportive grandmother who insists he is drug-free when he lives with her and he is also getting treatment with the North Dublin Care team, she said.

Ms D’Arcy asked the judge to “do anything but incarcerate him” and said it was in Mountjoy that he first developed an addiction to heroin.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would put the matter back for review but warned the defendant there were to be no breaches during that time and he must continue to engage with mental health services and the support team.

He adjourned the case to May 26.