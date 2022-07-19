Balbriggan man gets three months jail sentence for theft of a €700 copper cylinder

A 21-year-old man who stole a €700 copper cylinder from a local hardware store has been jailed for three months.

Owen Maughan, Dun Saithne Avenue, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to theft at Chadwicks, Turvey Business Park, Donabate on May 18 last year.

Garda Aidan Fogarty said he received a call from management at the store on May 19th to report a theft the previous day.

The garda viewed CCTV and identified the accused wearing a hi-visibility jacket entering a back store area and taking a copper cylinder valued at €723.18.

Maughan was arrested by appointment and charged with the offence.

The defendant has 32 previous convictions, including four for theft.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Maughan is currently in custody in Wheatfield Prison and has been in custody for the past seven and a half months. She said he is due to return to the CCJ in October in relation to another matter.

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted Maughan and sentenced him to three months imprisonment.