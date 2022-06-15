Balbriggan man gets suspended sentence for attempted car break-in

A 40-year-old man who attempted to break into a car using cutting equipment has been given a three month suspended sentence at Balbriggan District Court.

The incident was only discovered when the female owner of the vehicle noticed her car making noise and brought it to a garage to be checked.

Terence Maughan, Dun Saithne Avenue, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to criminal damage between July 26th and 27th, 2019.

Garda Walsh told the court a woman came to the station on August 2nd, 2019 to report damage to her vehicle some days earlier.

She told him she had been driving her car when she heard a loud noise and had subsequently discovered that someone had attempted to cut the vehicle.

The garda said he observed CCTV footage and Terence Maughan was identified interfering with her vehicle.

The court also heard from Detective Garda Cein Dempsey who said the accused was the front seat passenger in a vehicle stopped by gardaí on February 2nd, 2020 at Kimmage Road Lower, Dublin.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and a number of items were found including a hammer, screw driver, pliers and bolt cutters.

A flick stanley knife was also found concealed in the front cabin.

The detective garda agreed with defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy that the van belonged to his nephew who took ownership of the items found on the day of the search.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place at St McMullen’s Park, Balbriggan on August 31st, 2021 and two counts of failing to appear in court.

Maughan has 116 previous convictions, including 75 for road traffic offences and 12 for public order.

Ms D’Arcy said the defendant is someone who has struggled with mental health difficulties.

He suffers with anxiety and depression and unfortunately, in the past, alcoholism has been a problem, she said.

However, he is no longer drinking and is on medication for depression.

His depression was the reason he had missed court dates, Ms D’Arcy said, because at times it made it difficult for him to leave the house.

She said in relation to the criminal damage charge, this incident had happened almost three years ago and he hasn’t gotten into trouble in recent times.

The solicitor said the items found in the van belonged to his nephew, not to him and asked the court to give him credit for his guilty plea and do “anything but incarcerate him”.

The judge said he noted what was said in mitigation and the fact the defendant was not coming to garda attention in recent times, he imposed a three month setence for the criminal damage charge but suspended this for a period of six months.

He also fined him €200 for possession of an article with the intent to use in a theft or burglary and a €50 fine for being intoxicated in a public place.