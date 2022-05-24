Balbriggan man fined for being intoxicated in a public place and for ‘threatening and abusive behaviour’

A 35-year-old man who was intoxicated and abusive to gardaí has been fined €200 at Swords District Court.

Michael McDonagh (35), Clonard Street, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Moylaragh Drive, Balbriggan on October 16th, 2021.

Garda Tiberiu Badiceanu said he attended the scene following a call to gardaí.

McDonagh was unsteady on his feet and became abusive to gardaí when they arrived, Garda Badiceanu said.

The defendant has nine previous convictions.

The solicitor for the defence said McDonagh wished to apologise to the court and gardaí for what happened.

He said the defendant is the father of two children aged 19 and 12.

He recently suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured wrist after he took a shortcut home and fell, he added.

The solicitor asked the judge to be as lenient as possible under the circumstances.

Judge Deirdre Gearty convicted McDonagh at the district court and imposed a fine of €200 for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour taking the other matter into consideration.