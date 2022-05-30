Balbriggan man fined for abusive and insulting behaviour to gardaí

A 26-year-old man who called a garda “a cheeky c**t” when he asked to see his driving licence has been fined €150 at Balbriggan District Court.

Tarraig O’Gamhna pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Ashfield Green on March 7th, 2022.

The court heard gardaí were conducting a patrol in the area when they saw a vehicle driving into the driveway of a home in Ashfield Green and observed the defendant getting out of the driver seat. They approached O’Gamhna and asked him for his driving licence at which point the defendant became aggressive and shouted “f**king driving licence” and “you cheeky c**t” at the garda.

The accused, with an address at Ashfield Green, Balbriggan, has five previous convictions including driving with a provisional licence while unaccompanied by a qualified driver, no tax and no NCT.

Defence barrister Deirdre Flannery said on the date in question O’Gamhna didn’t realise gardaí had been following his car.

His first recollection was when he saw flashing lights in the driveway and he came out of the house and asked if he could assist them. She said he admitted that things “took a wrong turn” at that point and the accused “lost his temper” and certain things were said. Ms Flannery said all O’Gamhna could do is hold his hands up and apologise for his actions.

Judge Deirdre Gearty described the defendant’s behaviour on the night as “atrocious” and said there was “absolutely no excuse for it”.

She convicted O’Gamhna and imposed a fine of €150.