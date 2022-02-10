Balbriggan man disqualified for a year for driving without an NCT or insurance

A 48-year-old man seen by gardaí driving a car that had damage to both the front and rear had no insurance or NCT for the vehicle, a court has heard.

Alan McCabe, Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan was disqualified from driving for one year by Judge Máire Coneely after she heard this was his second no insurance offence.

The defendant entered a plea of guilty to a number of driving offences arising out of the traffic stop on August 7, 2020 at the R122 in Balbriggan, including driving without valid insurance or an NCT certificate.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said gardaí had observed a vehicle driven by McCabe coming from Balbriggan heading in the Naul direction.

She said the vehicle had front and rear damage and it proceeded to the Applegreen Service Station where the defendant was stopped by gardaí.

He informed them he had no NCT or insurance for the vehicle and the car was seized.

A fixed penalty notice was issued but was not paid.

McCabe has one previous conviction for no insurance dating back to 2019, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant is someone who is now working in aftersales and said a disqualification would mean him losing his job. She said the car was destroyed following the incident. The solicitor said McCabe regrets what happened and asked the judge not to disqualify him.

Asked by judge if he had any reason for driving the car without insurance on the day, Ms D’Arcy said: “He says he was desperate, he was looking for work.” Imposing a fine of €400, Judge Máire Coneely said she would disqualify him from driving for one year.

“There has to be a balance for the safety of the community,” she said.