Balbriggan man charged in relation to the alleged murder of Christopher Hall

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the murder of Christopher Hall last year.

Owen Maughan, of Dun Saithne, Balbriggan, appeared before Balbriggan District Court charged with the murder of the pensioner last November.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded Maughan in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Mr Hall, a father of two adult daughters, was found with serious injuries to his head and body at his home in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan on November 24, 2021.

Detetective Sergeant Eoin McDonnell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court he formally charged the accused at 10.48am this morning.

Maughan made no reply to charge after caution, the detective sergeant said.

Defence solicitor Fiona D'Arcy said given the nature of the charge, she could not make any application for bail at this time and this would be a matter for the High Court.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded Maughan in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday, May 24 at 10am.

She assigned legal aid to Ms D'Arcy.