Balbriggan man caught driving five times over cocaine limit

A 44-year-old man caught drug driving was five times over the limit for cocaine when he was stopped by gardaí, a court has heard.

James Power, Hampton Green, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of an intoxicant after he failed a roadside breath test at Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Power had been out socialising and foolishly took cocaine.

Garda Sean McGill told the court he stopped the accused shortly after 4pm on April 18, 2020 and formed the opinion he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

Garda McGill performed a roadside breath test on the defendant which was positive for cocaine and opiates.

Power was arrested and a subsequent blood sample showed a reading of 261.1ml cocaine in his blood.

The limit for cocaine is 50ml, the garda said.

The defendant has 18 previous convictions including one for theft in 2016 and one for drunk driving dating back to 2008.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Power is a father of two who is not currently working, although he had previously been employed as a warehouse operative.

She said prior to being stopped, Power had been socialising and foolishly took cocaine and it was still in his blood two days later.

Ms D’Arcy said the accused no longer drives and doesn’t own a car.

He hasn’t come to garda attention since this incident, she added to which Judge John O’Leary replied: “Most people haven’t come to the attention of gardaí in the last 12 months, that’s not really that extraordinary.”

Convicting Power, Judge O’Leary said he would take into account his guilty plea and reduce what would otherwise have been a custodial sentence to a fine of €750.

The District Court Judge disqualified him from driving for two years.