Balbriggan man accused of producing a hatchet and threatening to kill gardaí sent forward for trial

A 62-year-old Balbriggan man accused of producing a hatchet and making threats to kill gardaí has been sent forward for trial.

Daniel O’Toole was served with a book of evidence when he appeared at Balbriggan District Court.

The defendant, with an address at Barrons Hall Lodge, Barrons Hall Park, Balbriggan is accused of endangerment and producing a hatchet and what appeared to be a pump-action shotgun at his home address on November 19, 2021.

He is also charged with making threats to kill gardaí and obstructing a garda on the same date.

The state solicitor told the court the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused.

She said the Director of Prosecutions (DPP) consents to the defendant being sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on May 29th.

The DPP also consented to the defendant being remanded on the same bail conditions, she added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey warned O’Toole that if he intends to rely on the defence of alibi he must, within 14 days, notify the Prosecution in writing of this.

He assigned legal aid for a solicitor plus one junior counsel.

jAt the district court, Judge Dempsey remanded the defendant on the same bail terms as previously set, including that he sign on three times a week, notify gardaí of any change in address and maintain a curfew between 11pm and 6am, to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on May 29 of this year.