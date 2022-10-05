Balbriggan man accused of possessing cannabis for sale or supply is sent forward for trial

A 50-year-old man accused of having cannabis in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply has been sent forward for trial.

Shane Byrne was served with the book of evidence when he appeared before Balbriggan District Court.

The accused, of Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan, is charged with possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply at his home address on November 22, 2021.

The state solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused.

He said the DPP consents to Byrne going forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on counts one and two in the book of evidence.

Judge John Brennan gave the defendant the formal alibi warning.

The judge also issued a Section 56 order in relation to video tapes of garda interviews.

Judge Brennan assigned defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy and one counsel on free legal aid.

He remanded Byrne on bail to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on November 3.

Byrne has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.