Balbriggan man accused of cultivating cannabis plants at his home

A 58-year-old man accused of cultivating cannabis has had the case against him adjourned to a date in March.

James Baxter is charged with the cultivation of cannabis plants at Pinewood Green Avenue, Balbriggan on October 30, 2021.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Balbriggan District Court it is alleged the defendant had three plants, all in a youthful state, growing in his house.

She said the approximate value for each of the alleged plants is €800 each.

Judge Dermot Dempsey adjourned the case at Balbriggan District Court until March 10 of this year.