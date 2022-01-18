Balbriggan Loreto students prove that wearing red keeps the seagulls at bay!

You don’t have to go too far in Balbriggan to find someone with an opinion on seagulls and the problems caused by the critters in the sky was the subject of one Young Scientist Project from Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan.

Entitled, “Do seagulls divert from the colour red?”, the project does exactly what it says on the tin and investigates if seagulls are put off by the colour red.

Students, Hazel Larkin and Katie Mallon took on the project under the guidance of teacher, Ms Chloe White.

The students explained: “We chose our project on seagulls for the biological sciences category.

“Research has shown that seagulls prefer food that has been handled by humans... we decided to find out if the colour worn by humans also impacts seagulls’ choices.”

The students added: “Our school is right next to the beach and we do have a problem with the seagulls targeting our students.

“At break time, they tend to come down to our yard a lot and swoop in to try and take some of our food, or to grab some off the ground. This seagull problem extends beyond our school yard though, where many people report issues with seagull attacks, particularly in coastal towns.

“Due to Covid, we must eat our lunch outside everyday, and this does attract many seagulls to the yard. Our school has a decoy seagull on the roof, but it isn’t very effective. We have read that seagulls don’t like the colour red, and since our PE uniform is red, we wanted to test this idea by comparing the attacks on students in PE uniform with those in regular school uniform.”

The Balbriggan students explained: “For our experimental methods, at each break time we observed, counted and recorded how many ‘attacks’ we spotted in our yard. ~We recorded the results into a spreadsheet in two columns: red uniform and green or navy.

“Although our regular school uniform is green, our jacket is navy so we treated both of these colours as one measurement.

“Once we collected enough data, we examined the school timetable each day to count the number of all 1st and 2nd year students who would be wearing red in the yard we were analysing at break times. This allowed for a fairer comparison between the two colours.”

When the results came in, the students finding showed students wearing red were less likely to be attacked by the gulls.