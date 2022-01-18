Balbriggan Loreto students investigate how the pandemic has hit the wellbeing of our teenage girls

Laetitia Nouaha, Sidra Shahzad and Melissa Asare from Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan with their BT Young Scientist project,

The global pandemic has impacted us all so it is no surprise it is the focus of attention for a number of this year’s Young Scientist projects.

Among them is a project from Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan that saw students look into the impact of the pandemic on the mental health and wellbeing of teenage girls, in particular.

The project entitled “The Impact of Covid-19 on the Mental Wellbeing of Teenage Girls” was taken on by Balbriggan Loreto students, Laetitia Nouaha, Sidra Shahzad and Melissa Asare.

The girls wanted to “investigate the effects of lockdown on teenage girls aged 13 to 17 and the ways in which it has affected their wellbeing”.

They set about the project in a number of ways.

They conducted surveys, interviews and focus groups among students at the Balbriggan school, asking them about their wellbeing and how the pandemic and the isolation of Ireland’s several lockdowns had affected them.

They balanced all that information against international studies by the World Health Organisation and others on teenage wellbeing pre-pandemic and since Covid becae a part of all of our lives.

The inescapable and unfortunate conclusion the Balbriggan students arrived at is that the pandemic certainly has affected teenager girls in a negative way in terms of their mental health and well-being.

The isolation and separation from friends and social groups as well as normal school life had proven particularly difficult for teenage girls during our Covid lockdowns.

However, it was not all bad news, according to the Balbriggan students.

Their fellow students also reported learning valuable lessons during the pandemic.

Chief among the lessons they learned was the value of friendship and skills around time management now that they were the ones taking ownership of their learning schedule, when schools were in lockdown.

The Balbriggan students believe there is now an urgent need for psychological and wellbeing support for teenage girls to cope with the ongoing pandemic and prepare for what will hopefully soon be some kind of post-pandemic world.

The research will prove useful in managing the mental health and wellbeing of students in the school and beyond, going forward.