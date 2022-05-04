Balbriggan Library links with local Adult Education Service to improve paths to learning

The Adult Education Service Balbriggan together with Fingal Libraries have launched a new initiative “Learning in your Community” at Balbriggan Library.

The main objective of this initiative is to establish a platform to build engagement and information sharing between the Adult Education Service and Fingal Libraries.

It aims to raise awareness between the two services and enhance customer service provision to meet the needs of the community and will provide an opportunity to identify opportunities and initiatives for ongoing cooperation.

To launch this initiative an ‘Information Hub’ has been set up in the library which will contain information on the many opportunities to learn within the community.

It will provide information on course options, locations and how to apply.

It will also contain materials and resources to support literacy development such as adult friendly readers, Nala workbooks, easy to read and understand instructions on using library resources and technology.

Both organisations will also continue to work together to provide information and support to each other in areas such as promoting e-learning resources to teachers to use as a teaching and learning resource in the classroom, collaborative events and workshops, reading initiatives and library visits which will benefit both the learner community within the Adult Education Service and the community of borrowers using the library services.

Fiona Kavanagh, Adult Literacy Organiser with the Adult Education Service said that this initiative was a wonderful opportunity to promote the library which is one of the most important community spaces in the town providing a wide range of modern and useful resources to its borrowers whilst also providing much needed information on the many learning opportunities available within the Adult Education Service to the communities within the Fingal area.

Theresa McNally, Senior Librarian said she was delighted to formalise the fantastic relationship that already exists between the Adult Education Service and Fingal Libraries and that this was a great opportunity to promote both services to the community. Orla Hicks, Adult Guidance Counsellor, highlighted the importance of this collaboration and said she was delighted to have a space within the community to meet people informally to support them to explore training and education options and to collaborate with the library to host workshops and information sessions to support the community.

It is hoped that this initiative can be rolled out to other libraries in the Fingal area to grow and build upon the existing collaboration between the Adult Education and Library services.