Balbriggan housekeeper stole cosmetics from Dunnes Stores

A former housekeeper stole €75 worth of cosmetics because she was “feeling very low” after her birthday and was short of cash, a court has heard.

Agnes Czerwonka (40) lost her job when the hotel she was employed in closed during Covid and has not worked since, her solicitor said.

The defendant, of Taylor Hill Court, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to theft at Dunnes Stores, Castlemills on August 20, 2022.

Garda Mark Trevor said gardaí were called to the store following reports of a theft.

He said Czerwonka was arrested and was co-operative with gardaí at all times.

The various cosmetics, valued at €75.50, were all recovered in a saleable condition.

Defence solicitor Paul Molloy said the accused moved to Ireland from Poland 14 years ago and worked in housekeeping at a large Dublin hotel but has not worked since losing her job during the pandemic.

He said the 40-year-old has one child and is currently on social welfare. On the day in question, she was feeling very low after her birthday and had no money, the solicitor added.

As a result, she “foolishly and wrongly” selected cosmetics and left without paying for them. He said money has been very tight since Czerwonka lost her job and she suffers from depression.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the accused and imposed a €100 fine