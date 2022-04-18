Balbriggan Gardaí to shine a light on the growing problem of domestic abuse with ‘Go Purple Day’

Christine Hughes Aoibhneas, Emma Reidy CEO of Aoibhneas, Christine Santamaria, Head of Services Aoibhneas and (fr) Nnenne Ibezim, Outreach Worker Aoibhneas, Domestic Abuse Support and Gemma Macken, Domestic Abuse Co-Ordinator Balbriggan at the launch of Go Purple Day.

The restrictions brought on by Covid-19 have in some instances had a devastating effect on family life.

Spouses and partners have found themselves trapped at home in abusive relationships, with no recourse to take, and no way out.

In the media, we read of an increase in domestic violence, as victims remained virtual prisoners in their own homes.

To this end, Balbriggan Garda Station launched it’s “Go Purple Day”, an event which takes place on April 29 to increase awareness of domestic violence and the support services available to those who experience domestic violence in the home.

The Balbriggan launch was attended by Mayor of Fingal, Seána Ó Rodaigh, and representatives from Aoibhneas, Sonas and the North County Dublin Domestic Abuse Services, who help women and their families in crisis. Drogheda Women’s Refuge are also involved in the initiative.

Sergeant Darren Farrelly, Community Sergeant with Balbriggan Garda Station, explains: “It’s an initiative that came about from a garda in Ashbourne a couple of years ago, she came up with the idea that we would show our support to people who are suffering domestic violence and are in abusive relationships.

“It was organised here by Garda Gemma Macken. Garda Macken is the Domestic Abuse Co-ordinator here in Balbriggan and she was keen to bring it here.

“I’m the Community Sergeant here in Balbriggan, and I’m responsible for the community policing team here. So I’m going to be here with the community police team and we’re going to be pushing the idea locally, between Balbriggan, Skerries and Rush and Lusk.”

As part of “Go Purple Day”, local businesses will be encouraged to support the cause by decorating their shops, putting balloons out, and asking their staff to wear purple, Sergeant Farrelly explains.

Gardai are also approaching a number of local schools to ask if a uniform-free day may be arranged so that children can also dress up in purple for the day in order to create awareness for domestic abuse.

Sergeant Farrelly says: “I think that the pandemic has really shown us all how much difficulty some people have been in; they’re in the four walls of their own homes there, and the pandemic really locked them down, and that kind of created its own problems.

"People could walk out before if they were in difficulty, but the pandemic kind of kept them inside. So that was causing problems and it probably made the problem of domestic violence worse."

For Sergeant Farrelly, he says, the “biggest change” he’s seen in his 15 years on the force is how domestic violence is handled by gardai.

While Balbriggan Garda Station has its own Domestic Abuse Co-ordinator, other Gardai undergo extensive training on domestic violence.

He says: “Even the empathy that guards show towards domestic victims has changed – a long time ago the guards probably didn’t understand unless they were in that situation themselves. So it’s all victim-focused now.

“I think there probably is a reluctance by people to report domestic violence, but there shouldn’t be, we are there to support them.”