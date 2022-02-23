Balbriggan Gardaí bid to recruit locals to the force that are more representative of the town’s diverse community

With Balbriggan being one of the most culturally diverse populations in Ireland, a new recruitment drive by An Garda Síochána aims specifically to gain representation from all communities in the town.

To this end, Balbriggan Garda Station is to hold a careers night on Wednesday February 23 in Balbriggan library targeting those from marginalised communities.

Superintendent Paul Franey of Balbriggan Garda Station, explains: “Gardaí run a recruitment night every couple of years and build a pool of people from which we go through to what can be a long and complex selection process.

“I suppose our goal is to attract as many people as possible to apply for the job, and obviously the more people that apply...we’re only going to take 800 people, so it’s to get the best 800 people possible.”

Paul says: “There’s a lot of people that maybe have thought about this in the past and have thought maybe it’s only for young people joining. Recently, we had a woman starting who’s just finished rearing a few kids, and that’s wonderful for us because we get someone with experience.”

Paul explains the reason why An Garda Síochaná is targeting certain communities is due to the particular multicultural demographic of Balbriggan, some of which he says is under-represented in the force.

He says: “I suppose the Ireland that we police today looks quite different to the Ireland of 20 or 30 years ago.

“Obviously as a police service, we need to reflect that changing Ireland so we kind of make an extra effort to go out to people who think “that’s not a job for me”, and say well actually this could be a job for you.”

As well as holding a careers night, Balbriggan Garda Station is also sending members of the force to local churches as part of the recruitment drive.

As Paul explains, it’s about changing people’s mind sets and inviting them to play an important role in their community.

“Until you talk to someone (they) don’t realise what some of the great things are and what some of the challenges are in it.

"We’ll be going out to talk at some of the African churches in the district, because Balbriggan is a really diverse town, we’ve got a lot of different communities living here but we have very little representation in certain communities in the service and we’d like to increase that.

"We’ve done talks already in some of the churches and we’ve more to do there as well just to try and reach out to communities.

"People, if they don’t see themselves in the police...so if you walk out there in Balbriggan and the police are all white, you might think “this isn’t for me”, but it is, it’s for everyone in the community and everyone should be represented. People need to see a police service that looks like them.”

Why does Paul believe there’s a lack of representation for some communities on the Balbriggan force?

“There’s probably some understandable reasons for that, in terms of the population make-up - there wouldn’t be many people of that age bracket as there would be with the sort of standard white Irish applicants.

“People from certain cultures who land in Ireland, their parents would bring with them a view of the police which wouldn’t be what we would see in An Garda Síochána, say for example in places like Africa it wouldn’t be a profession you’d be urging your children to join.

"We would do things differently here than in certain other countries, but communities I suppose carry some of that history with them when they arrive, and there’s fears around that.”

Paul says what’s missing in Balbriggan is the generational factor of Garda membership traditionally seen in Ireland:

“A lot of people join the gardaí because they would have family members that were gards, or neighbours that were gards, people might have had parents who were gards, so we have this inter-generational relationship…so it’s something they’ve seen and they understand. But in a lot of communities they don’t have that relationship.

"So if you don’t see yourself represented, you’re less likely to go forward for something. So it’s about sending out a message to people that we really do want as many applicants as possible from all backgrounds, and particularly to say to those who come from backgrounds where there’s challenging relationships with the police.

“What I would like is for the young people of Balbriggan to walk around and just see a police service that looks like them and which reflects the various different communities that are based here. That’s probably going to take a couple of years, but we really have to start now to build that up.”

Balbriggan Garda Station holds a careers information night on Wednesday February 23 at 6pm in Balbriggan library.