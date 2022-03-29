Balbriggan fisherman threatened to kill Garda ‘if he wasn’t in uniform’ after family row

A fisherman man who told gardaí “If you weren’t in uniform I’d f**king kill you” has been fined €200 at Balbriggan District Court.

Stephen Price (22) pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Brega, Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan on January 29, 2022.

Defence solicitor Siobhan McNeilis said the defendant, with an address at Brega, Hamlet Lane, was “agitated and upset” following a family row with his mother and his brother.

The court heard gardaí were called to an address in Hamlet Lane following reports of a family row.

At the scene, Stephen Price was told the leave the area.

When he vacated the premises and went outside he became highly abusive to gardaí telling them to “f**k off”.

The defendant continued to be abusive and said “if you weren’t in uniform I’d f**king kill you”.

Ms Neilis said just before gardaí were called there was an argument between Price and his mother and brother and he had been very upset.

She said he absolutely accepted he was verbally abusive to the gardaí who attended the scene and there was “no excuse for this whatsoever”.

Asked by Judge Dermot Dempsey if he had apologised to the gardaí for his behaviour on the night, Ms Neilis said he had dropped in letters of apology for both gardaí involved to the garda station two days before the court date.

She said Price had never been in trouble before and was giving an undertaking to the court that he would never behave in this way again.

When Judge Dempsey questioned why he had not apologised sooner Ms Neilis said Price works as a fisherman and had been away fishing for the last number of weeks.

She said he should have done it sooner and apologised for that.

Price had €300 with him if the court would see fit to deal with the matter by way of charitable donation, the solicitor added.

Judge Dempsey said he would not deal with the matter by way of donation in this instance.

Judge Dempsey convicted the 22-year-old at the district court and fined him €200. for the offence.