Balbriggan Educate Together National School win Green Schools award for work on the future of our oceans

Balbriggan Educate Together National School has won a Special Innovation Award at the Green-Schools Marine Spatial Planning Competition: “Our Ocean, Our Plan.”

Students from 15 schools were honoured at an award ceremony last week, celebrating the winners of this year’s Green Schools competition.

Nine students were awarded for their posters depicting their vision for the future of Ireland’s seas and eight school groups won for their 3D models showing how they envisage our seas’ future.

Dublin students won in three categories: Luuk Van Meijel from St Colmcille’s Senior National School, Knocklyon took third place in the Senior Primary category for his poster design while Saibh McKeever from Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls National School, Dun Laoghaire was placed third in the Senior Primary category for her 3D model.

The students of Balbriggan Educate Together National School won a Special Innovation Award for their model of a basking shark made from empty hand sanitiser bottles.

In partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Green-Schools asked students to create posters or 3D models showing how they would like Ireland’s seas to be used in the future.

The competition ties in with The National Marine Planning Framework, which will try to balance the different demands for using the sea including the need to protect the marine environment.

The framework is about planning when and where human activities take place at sea and ensuring these activities are as efficient and sustainable as possible.

The competition was open to schools taking part in the Green-Schools Marine Environment theme, which encourages schools to discover how their work on the Green-Schools programme has positively influenced people and their local environment while focusing on our oceans and seas.

As part of their work on the Marine Environment theme, schools are asked to investigate the sources of marine litter, take part in a #2minutebeachclean and carry out a Marine Litter Awareness survey.

The results of this survey in 2022 have shown that schools made great strides in learning about marine issues, increasing their knowledge of reasons why marine litter is bad for the environment from 44% to 85% and strengthening their awareness of the ways in way climate change affects the marine environment from 35% to 74%.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Peter Burke TD celebrated with schools at the award ceremony: "I place great importance in getting our message about marine planning and this new plan into schools. Students have led the way in many environmental initiatives and their generation is the first to acknowledge and take steps to combat the severity of the climate crisis on a widespread basis.

And so this ‘’Our Ocean, Our Plan’’ competition is a direct response. It is our way of asking young people to think about what they want to happen in our seas into the future.

“I’m delighted with the overall high standard of the many entries received, and I think it is great to see such high levels of interest in our marine from so many of our young people.”