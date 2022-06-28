Balbriggan continue on their Merrion way

Balbriggan beat Merrion by four wickets

It was a tale of two centuries at Anglesea Road as Balbriggan returned to Merrion after their narrow 17-run defeat in last Thursday’s T20 match-up.

This time Connor Fletcher’s ton ensured the Balbriggan juggernaut showed no signs of stopping as they chased 292 to beat Merrion by four wickets, notching another impressive win to their unstoppable league start.

Merrion came into the game having won two of their first three matches and they were looking to end Balbriggan’s perfect start, with the Fingal side winning all of their opening three games.

Merrion, playing at home, won the toss and elected to bat, with Jack Carty and Michael Lewis opening for the south Dublin side. The hosts got off to a solid start, making 76 runs in seventeen overs before Kashif Ali finally made the breakthrough for Balbriggan when he clean bowled Carty.

Farooq Nasr did the same to Lewis in the next over, and having started so well Merrion were beginning to falter.

Ali claimed his second wicket of the day just two balls later, suddenly Merrion were struggling and Balbriggan looked to be well on top when Ali dismissed Franco Marais for his third wicket of the day.

However, Merrion responded brilliantly, with John Anderson making a superb century which included 15 fours and a couple of sixes. Anderson would end up 124 not out, and with Sean Stanton (23) and Muhammed Sinan (31) making useful contributions it helped the home side post a very useful-looking score of 292 for Balbriggan to chase.

That total of 292 looked formidable – and looked even more challenging when in-form Ryan Hadley was dismissed having scored just 17.

Connor Fletcher and Christopher DeFreitas got the league leaders back on track with a second-wicket stand of 65, with Fletcher in particular making Merrion pay with some beautiful strokes.

Daniel Forkin broke up that partnership by taking the wicket of DeFreitas, but Fletcher was in the zone and he made his century, scoring 103 which included 17 fours before being caught by Tom Stanton.

Dylan Lues hit a run-a-ball 38 in a stand of 70 with Greg Ford, whose unbeaten 46 together with Andrew Darroch (21 not out) sealed a famous four-wicket win.

The boys in blue now look ahead to a local thriller on Thursday evening as they welcome town rivals North County to the Jack Harper Memorial Grounds for a T20 showdown for the ages.