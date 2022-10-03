Balbriggan Community receives ‘School of Distinction Award’

Balbriggan Community College is celebrating having recently been conferred with the Schools of Distinction Award by Trinity Access, Trinity College Dublin.

The award is in recognition of the school’s ongoing work in creating a college-going culture in their school.

The Schools of Distinction Award recognises and showcases the efforts of schools nationwide to transform their school culture and to develop innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

The programmes in Balbriggan Community College are active student- centred programmes focusing on three core pillars of Mentoring, Pathways to College and Leadership in learning.

The principal congratulated all the staff and students for their commitment and dedication over the past year, as they worked with Trinity Access to support educational innovation and change.

Comments from the Trinity Access judges included: “a vibrant and detailed application that clearly demonstrates the innovative work taking place in your school”; and “the hugely successful school planning team.”

Innovation Award winners support and encourage their teachers to explore innovative teaching methodologies, engage with other excellent teachers through the Trinity Access Community of Practice and establish Community of Practices within their own schools.

Balbriggan Community College’s school planning team commented: “We are delighted to be part of a nationwide movement to promote the importance of post-secondary education.

"Winning the School of Distinction: Innovation award recognises the ongoing work and dedication of our staff and students. We are rightly proud of this achievement.”

Dr Lisa Keane, Director of Trinity Access said: “We are delighted to recognise the innovative, leadership and community focused work that these schools have achieved in an extraordinary year.

"We hope to share the learning from these beacons of creativity with all our other school partners. A warm congratulations from all in Trinity Access for your courageous and creative leadership.”

Tara Smith, vice President of CFES/US Brilliant Pathways added: “Achievement of School of Distinction status is testimony that Balbriggan Community College not only developed and executed an exemplary plan for its CFES Scholars, but also involved the entire school in our 10 Point College & Career Readiness Plan.

"I congratulate you and your entire school community for attaining this honor and thank you for all you do to provide opportunities for your students.”

For further information visit: https://www.tcd.ie/trinityaccess/teachers/unlinked/