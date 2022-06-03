Balbriggan Community College celebrates sporting success

Balbriggan Community College is celebrating a string of sporting victories, which proves the school is top of its sporting game!

The under 16s boys’ basketball team were undefeated all season, which led them to the North East Leinster Schools D Cup Final in December.

The final, which took place in Oblate Hall proved to be a great game against Hartstown Community School.

Balbriggan kept their undefeated record to win this cup, going onto compete in the Leinster Cup Semi-Final. This was an away game against Mullingar, the team’s toughest game of the season.

It was a closely contested game, and Balbriggan just lost out on a spot in the Leinster final, an unlucky match but a great experience for the team to play away against a good side.

Meanwhile, Balbriggan Community College’s 2nd Year boys’ basketball team continued the school success this season, winning a very close cup final against local rivals, Bremore Educate Together.

The match came down to the very last minute and a three-point shot that was disallowed for Bremore meant that Balbriggan Community College came away with the win.

As a result of all of the basketball success this season, winning two cups and the large number of teams entered into leagues, Balbriggan Community College were awarded “D School of the Year” in Ireland by Basketball Ireland.

The school is privileged to have been awarded this and looks forward to playing in the C league in 2023, a new challenge for the teams next year.

In athletics, a number of Balbriggan Community College students competed in the North Leinster Schools Championships in April. All of the school’s athletes did really well, some reaching finals and others being awarded medals.

Balbriggan Community College came away with four medals; one Gold, one Silver and two Bronze.

Yinka Adedokun and Eniola Olumeyan came 1st and 2nd respectively in the Senior Boys High Jump. Isaac Vungbo Nyiombingbia got Silver in the Intermediate Boys High Jump and Noel Reji got Bronze in the Senior Boys Shot Put.

All of these students will now go on and represent the school at the Leinster schools finals in May.

Altogether, a very successful sporting year for Balbriggan Community College! Here’s to more successes in 2023!