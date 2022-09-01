Balbriggan beach swimming ban to remain in place

A long-running swimming ban at Front Beach in Balbriggan is to remain in place, for now, according to Fingal County Council.

The Latest bathing water results from Front Strand Beach, Balbriggan taken on August 25, have met the standard for ‘good’ water quality. However, following consultation with the HSE the prohibition ‘do not swim’ notice will remain in place until further rounds of satisfactory bathing results are received.

Elevated levels of faecal bacteria were found in the Bracken River within Balbriggan Town. Following detailed investigations and testing a misconnected pipe was identified and rectified. Sampling results from August 25 of the Bracken river within the town indicate that E.coli remains elevated and poses a risk to the bathing water at the beach.

Irish Water and Fingal County Council have been investigating potential sources of contamination to the river and the bathing water and these investigations will continue. Frequent testing of the river and the bathing water will continue until the situation is resolved.

The next bathing water sample was due to be taken on Monday, with results expected on Wednesday, August 31.

Elsewhere in Fingal, South Beach Skerries met the standard for ‘excellent’ water quality.

Front Strand Beach Balbriggan and Loughshinny Beach both met the standard for ‘good’ water quality (the prohibition ‘do not swim’ notice remains in place at Balbriggan).

The non-identified bathing water at Malahide Beach also met with ‘excellent’ status (constant red flag).

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

To view an explanation of the standards used for reporting results of bathing water and the assessment of risk to bather health deemed to meet “Poor” standard, please got to https://www.fingal.ie/bathing-water-quality-monitoring-faqs