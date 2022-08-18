Balbriggan athlete makes it to the final of the 1,500 metres in Munich

The pride of Balbriggan, Andrew Coscoran has once again excelled on the running track and secured his place in the 1500m final tonight (Thursday) at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

On Monday evening, August 15. Coscoran was the final Irish athlete in action on day 1 of these championships and it was worth the wait for the Star of the Sea AC athlete who clocked a 3:38.74 (7th place) to secure one of the fastest non-automatic qualification places.

Coscoran will return for the final on Thursday at 8.05pm where he will line up alongside Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten.

Irish team-mate Luke McCann also went in the 1500m semi-final but unfortunately several interferences in his race meant his 2022 European Championships came to a close. McCann has enjoyed a superb season and will be back on this stage for years to come. He crossed in 10th place in 3.40.98.

For Balbriggan’s Andrew Coscoran, making a European final is another achievement he can strike off his athletics “to do” list.

Already an Olympian, after making it to Tokyo, Coscoran is continuing to make his mark on international athletics.

Andrew’s talent has been evident since his teenage years and at the age of 18, the Balbriggan youth won a scholarship to Florida State University.

He’s a national indoor champion over his preferred distance and has caught the eye of athletics enthusiasts with impressive showings in the Wanamaker Mile in New York before he made it to the Olympics in Tokyo.

But his progress to the top of the pile in world athletics has not been a smooth one for the Balhbriggan man.

Coscoran previously reflected on those experiences in an interview with the Irish Independent where recounted the times when he was banned from training with his team for a month following a drunken night out during his time in Florida.

There was another night when he was attacked by four men while trying to help out one of his friends. He woke up in hospital having suffered several serious injuries, including a broken nose and a broken jaw.

But by 2016, Coscoran was back home in Ireland and he slowly began to rebuild his athletics career.

He’s since admitted that making those mistakes early on his career has taught him a lot and led to the kind of determination he is showing on the track now, crowned with a European final place, this week.

He refused even to let Covid lockdowns get in the way of his training and created a 1km loop around his home in Balbriggan so he could train while staying within his 2km limit during the strictest lockdowns.

Andrew and his family enjoy tremendous support across his native Balbriggan and there will be huge excitement in the town this week, in the build up to the European 1,500 metres final on Thursday night.

Whatever the result, the Balbriggan athlete has already achieved what he set out to do in making the final and it is onwards and upwards for the 26-year-old athlete.

2024 still seems far away but the Balbriggan athlete is no doubt already focused on another trip to the Olympics.