Balbriggan artist and designer bidding to bring a ‘Calm Space’ to your home

This month sees August Craft Month celebrating local craft in Ireland across the entire month, with a host of exciting events taking place across Ireland.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

Malahide Castle and Gardens plays host to “Calm Space” as part of August Craft Month, with exhibits from Balbriggan artist and designer, Clemence Prosen on August 12 – August 14.

This free event will see designs on fabrics shown alongside Clemence’s fine-art and print works.

The exhibition will be held in Malahide Demesne, in the room near the entrance to the gardens.

Speaking to The Fingal Independent about the exhibition, Clemence says: “The exhibition is called “Calm Space” because my art is about calm. I communicate a lot to my audience about how art brings calm to myself, and that I want the viewer to feel the same thing as well when they see my art and they have it in their home.

“So the exhibition will show many of my oil paintings and watercolours as well. I’m a visual artist but I’m also a designer so I design patterns for fabric and for wallpaper. So I will have a few textiles as well to show to people and to sell as well.”

Clemence adds: “I live in Fingal, so I paint mostly from the landscape and the seascape from the local area. So I think people feel a connection to what I paint. People feel connected and they recognise places where they go on walks or when they find a connection to nature and just want to relax and forget the worries of the world.”

Clemence has been an artist now for eight years, turning professional in May 2021.

A self-taught artist, she has done solo exhibition and group exhibition work before, but this is her first time exhibiting at the August Craft Month.

Clemence’s work may also be found on display on Sunday mornings on Dublin’s Merrion Square.

She says: “I enjoy working with oil paintings, I just like the texture and it’s very easy to paint softy, so I like it better than acrylic and I do a lot of watercolours but my preferred medium would be oil.

“Currently I’m part of two group exhibitions, one is in Bray in the Signal Arts Centre, and one is in County Kilkenny. So those are two group exhibitions and I was also in Clontarf as well."

Clemence explains that this is her first time exhibiting in Malahide. Since turning professional last year, she has been trying to find a space in the town to exhibit her varied work.

She says: “I just want to connect to the audience and the local community. Malahide is great as it’s quite a busy place with a lot of people, so there’s plenty of people to come and see my work.”

To find out what craft events are taking place near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org