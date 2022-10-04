Balbriggan apprentice fined for driving without insurance

An apprentice electrician has been fined €300 for driving without insurance.

Balbriggan District Court heard an insurance policy was in place when Sam Kenny (19) was stopped by gardaí but was invalid because he was driving on a provisional licence.

The defendant, of Craibhin Park, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Junction 6, M1, Balbriggan on October 16th, 2021.

The solicitor for the defence said Kenny was a young man just starting out and as an electrician he would need to drive for work in future.

He appealed to the court not to disqualify him from driving.

Imposing a €300 fine for no insurance, Judge John Brennan said he wouldn’t disqualify him in this instance and noted that in a way the increased premiums the defendant would face would be “punishment enough” to a certain extent.