Bail for man accused of producing hatchet during row with neighbour

A 31-year-old man accused of producing a hatchet during a row with a neighbour has been remanded on bail to May 27.

Dean O’Brien is charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon at Seatown Road, Swords on March 24, 2022. Garda James Costello told Swords District Court he arrested O’Brien after he received a call about an alleged dispute between two neighbours.

The defendant, with an address at Seatown Road, Swords, was charged with the possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife and was released to attend hospital.

He said later that same night, at 9.50pm, gardaí received a second call about another alleged dispute in the same location.

O’Brien was arrested for a second time and charged with possession of a hatchet.

Judge Dermot Dempsey remanded the defendant on bail subject to a number of conditions, including that the defendant resides with his sister at an address in Coolock, that he sign on daily at Swords Garda Station and that he observe a curfew from 7pm to 6am. He also ordered O’Brien to stay away from an address at Seatown Road in Swords and to have no contact with the two people resident there. He remanded the defendant on his own bond of €300 and adjourned the case to May 27.