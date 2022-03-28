Bad week for Dubs - and Leinster

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell looks anxious during the last few minutes of Sunday's clash.

The most poignant image of a dramatic weekend of football came at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park on Sunday.

In the moments following Offaly’s narrow one-point defeat to Cork, a loss which condemned them to Division 3 football next season, Offaly’s Anton Sullivan was pictured on the ground, his head buried IN his hands, his friends and family surrounding him in an attempt to console him.

Defeat all but ended Offaly’s hopes of competing in this year’s All Ireland Championship, with manager John Maughan doing his best to sell the benefits of Tailteann Cup football as he attempts to pick up his squad.

Overall it was a sobering weekend for Leinster football, the only shoot of optimism coming with Louth’s second successive promotion under Mickey Harte.

But there is one stat that stands out - and everyone was picking up on it. For the first time in its history, Leinster will not have a representative in the top-tier league.

However few would have imagined it would be Dublin, with Kildare also going down, to make the drop - particularly given the inroads they had made in the past few weeks with back-to-back wins over Tyrone and Donegal.

At Clones on Sunday, they were in reverse mode and Dublin manager Dessie Farrell bravely addressed those issues after.

“Our disappointment is based around the inconsistency of the performance. After having two decent performances back to back, there is still some work to do for sure.

“We thought we were in a decent enough trajectory at that point. In the second half we were better, and we were flat enough in the first half.”

Dublin’s full forward line was certainly not firing on all cylinders, with Ciaran Kilkenny having an off day - one would argue he was allowed one giving his consistency - while Cormac Costello, despite his four points, spurned a glorious goal opportunity just before the break.

It was left to Dean Rock to tie the game for Dublin with a late penalty before Jack McCarron, as he did to Galway the previous season, sending Dublin down with a dramatic last-gasp free.

McCarron was Dublin’s tormentor-in-chief on the day with 2-6, his cheeky chip over Micheal Shiel being the pick of his scores in a man-of-the-match display.

Farrell was certainly disappointed with Dublin’s frailty at the back which has seen them concede five goals in their last two outings.

“It’s still a big score in some ways - 1-18. When you look at the scoreboard you have to ask how did we concede the scores we did? It’s front and back, there is plenty of food for thought, and plenty for us to look at.

“But It is more disappointing, I think, in terms of the quality of the performance. Obviously we are looking towards the summer at this point.”

On a positive note, Dessie Farrell confirmed Con O’Callaghan will be back for the championship. And as former Kerry defender Marc O’Se commented in his Mail On Sunday column a few weeks back, the last time the Kingdom were relegated from Division 1 in the 1997/1998 season, they subsequently went on to win the Sam Maguire.

Can Dublin do the same? Stranger things have happened.