Baby born to Ukraine refugee in Swords is a ‘beacon of hope’ amid the horrors of war

Krystyna Hnytka with baby Lukyan Hnytka Expand

Krystyna Hnytka with baby Lukyan Hnytka

Ken Phelan

One of Swords’ newest residents, having given birth to Ireland’s “first Ukrainian baby,” has admitted emotionally, “when you stop thinking about war, everything is perfect.”

Krystyna Hnytka (31) gave birth to Lukyan Hnytka on April 29 in The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, and thankfully the birth was without the drama and turmoil of the preceding weeks.

