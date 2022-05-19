Baby born to Ukraine refugee in Swords is a ‘beacon of hope’ amid the horrors of war

One of Swords’ newest residents, having given birth to Ireland’s “first Ukrainian baby,” has admitted emotionally, “when you stop thinking about war, everything is perfect.”

Krystyna Hnytka (31) gave birth to Lukyan Hnytka on April 29 in The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, and thankfully the birth was without the drama and turmoil of the preceding weeks.

Krystyna was seven-and-a-half months pregnant when sirens rang out and Russian tanks invaded her home village of Ternopil in west Ukraine, giving rise to immediate panic and uncertainty.

Krystyna tells the Fingal Independent of her terrifying journey with her eight-year-old son, Artem, as she attempted to cross the Ukrainian border in the middle of war.

“I found out the war started one morning when I heard the air sirens ringing out, and there was just panic. All of the petrol stations were full of cars, people trying to buy petrol and food provisions as well, because they were starting to prepare for the war.”

“We bought food and petrol and an extra gallon of gas because we didn’t know what would happen next. Until the evening, I still didn’t make a decision, go or not go.”

Just 30km from Ternobil, a military installation was bombed by the invading Russian army, prompting Krystyna to decide to leave her home immediately with Artem, taking just the bare essentials.

She says: “It’s scary when you put on the TV and it’s war – it’s like, what do you do?”

A cousin of Krystyna’s then informed her that Russian tanks were beginning to arrive in her hometown, just as she was preparing to leave.

Amidst the panic, Krystyna and Artem left by car, crossing the Hungarian border.

"I was only terrified when I crossed the border with Artem and being pregnant on my own. So I was only really terrified when I left Ukraine. When I crossed the border it was very dark, and when I knocked on windows people wouldn’t help and I didn’t know the language.”

Eventually, Krystyna found refuge in the home of a kind-hearted Hungarian woman: “I met a nice woman in Hungary, a volunteer and because she saw me with Artem and saw that I was pregnant she said “can you stay with me?” She helped me and she helped other people from Ukraine as well.”

At this stage, Krystyna’s mum and father-in-law, who live in Swords, had arranged flights for Krystyna and Artem to fly from Kraków to Dublin, where she would stay at their home.

Krystyna’s father-in-law, David arranged for an NGO to take Krystyna and Artem to Poland to fly home. Amazingly, David would later arrange for over 20 people from Krystyna’s village to leave for Ireland, initially housing 10 of them in his modest Swords home.

As Krystyna says, many of her family and friends were left behind in Ternopil, as it was mostly those with young children who decided to leave when war broke out. Many more refused to leave, leaving only a suitcase at their front door in case they were forced to do so.

Asked what the situation is like in Ternobil now, she laughs nervously and simply says “it’s quiet, except for the sirens and sometimes the missiles.”

Speaking of how she felt when she finally arrived to Swords, Krystyna admits: “It didn’t feel safe, even when I arrived to Swords. It felt safe and not safe. I didn’t feel safe for one month because when I arrived I thought maybe next week I go home.”

Lukyan Hnytka, as his grandfather calls him, “a beacon of hope” was born on April 29 in Holles St, after what was thankfully a straightforward birth. Krystyna chose the name, Lukyan, as it means “brightness” in Ukrainian, a name quite apt given the circumstances under which he was born.

Krystyna says: “Everything was comfortable, the hospital, doctor, everything. The staff were really nice...When you stop thinking about war, everything is perfect.”

Artem, in fact, had a very special eighth birthday on April 29, since his little brother, Lukyan was born on the same day.

Krystyna says: “he asks all the time, “when can he play with me?”, and I say “not yet!” But he wants to hold him all the time.”

Krystya says about her time so far in Swords: “I think it’s very good living in Swords. It’s not far away from the coast and it’s very quiet here, but cold!

"The people around here are very good, too good (she laughs) – all the neighbours bringing me small presents for the baby, so they’re very good.”

Krystyna, Lukyan and Artem now live safely with Krystyna’s mum and hudband in Swords, leaving untold trauma behind them.

Krystyna would like to offer a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone at The National Maternity Hospital, Holles St for their excellent care.