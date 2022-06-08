‘Away...For God’s Sake’ – a Balbriggan woman’s journey through faith

A Balbriggan woman has written a haunting memoir tracing her childhood in Balbriggan to when her life changed irrevocably after joining a religious order in France, aged just 17.

Born in 1942, Kathleen Byrne – the author of “Away...For God’s Sake” – was raised by a typical 1940s Catholic family, when the Church had a stranglehold on the populace.

Though she had had a very happy upbringing in Balbriggan, nothing could have prepared Kathleen for life at La Roquette, a women’s prison in Paris, where she worked with her order taking care of female inmates.

Kathleen, who now lives happily in New Zealand, gives The Fingal Independent a glimpse into her autobiography, “Away...For God’s Sake”: “I was born at home in Drogheda Street and I was the fifth of nine children, and as far back as I remember we were very happy. Some people now might think we were poor in those days but we didn’t, and nobody had much anyway.

“It was a very happy childhood but really when I look back we were very innocent. The church dominated everything, I mean it was our life. We didn’t know anything else. So it was more or less a natural thing to do for every family to have either a priest in Maynooth or a nun in a convent. So I ended up joining a convent.”

At the age of just 17, Kathleen joined a religious order in England. Here she trained for six months before being shipped off to France, to La Roquette prison in Paris, where her duties involved caring for the female inmates. Here she was exposed to the dark underbelly of Parisian life - crime, prostitution and drug abuse, a far cry from her hometown of Balbriggan.

“I was very naive really, I hadn’t got much training and absolutely no professional preparation for what I had to do. But it was the belief by the superiors that if you obey the rules then everything will be okay. I decided to join I suppose because it grew on me that that was what God wanted me to do.”

Kathleen worked at La Roquette from 1959 until the beginning of 1967, save for a brief spell in a children’s home in Bordeaux, the “happiest time of my life.” She missed out, she says, on the formative years of her young adult life, surrounded instead by the misery of a French prison. In fact, her own quarters was a cell in the prison itself.

“It was fairly strict in that you couldn’t form really any friendships with your colleagues, so you were totally alone really. You were away from reality really, you might as well have been in an enclosed order.

"They (the women) were brought down to a workshop during the day and an outside entrepreneur brought in work for them which they could earn a little money. They were divided into sections: recidivists – those that came back all the time – abortionists, because it was illegal, fraud, and I had first-timers.”

Speaking of life at La Roquette, Kathleen says: “They (the women) would fight, news would trickle in from the visitors’ room that such and such’s partner was playing around or something and they would fight with one another. There was nothing to fight with except pulling hair, like a spoon was all they would be allowed because a fork or a knife could be a weapon. I didn’t feel any fear from them because of the uniform that we had. Most of them had never been in the presence of a nun before, so they respected this.

“I don’t think people who have a black cloud of depression over them know that they’re so bad. It was only gradually that it became that I couldn’t eat and I was restless and knew there was something wrong. I couldn’t fathom out and I couldn’t confide in anybody so eventually they sent me back to Bordeaux to be dispatched home. I was beginning to mature really, I think, and see that it wasn’t for me. I just wasn’t able to continue.”

In 1967, Kathleen returned home to Balbriggan, a changed person, though she “still felt like I was 17 years old.”

It wasn’t until she retired that she began to pen short stories for a New Zealand writers’ group, who encouraged to sit down and finally tell her tale. Finding the process therapeutic, Kathleen was able to disclose her trauma and the ongoing journey that she had with her faith.

On that, she says she has now come “full circle” – after all of her experiences she can only “hope there is something there, but I’m only hoping”, and ultimately concedes that after all this time, as a former nun, she still has just her faith.

“Away...For God’s Sake” is a available online from CopyPress.