Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Away...For God’s Sake’ – a Balbriggan woman’s journey through faith

Kathleen Byrne Expand

Close

Kathleen Byrne

Kathleen Byrne

Kathleen Byrne

fingalindependent

Ken Phelan

A Balbriggan woman has written a haunting memoir tracing her childhood in Balbriggan to when her life changed irrevocably after joining a religious order in France, aged just 17.

Born in 1942, Kathleen Byrne – the author of “Away...For God’s Sake” – was raised by a typical 1940s Catholic family, when the Church had a stranglehold on the populace.

Privacy