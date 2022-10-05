Awards do should honour all medal winners

Andrew Whearty is the Mondello Masters Superbike Cup champion for 2022, and he also leads the Loughshinny club's short circuit championship. Photo: Jack Corry

Aaron Galligan keeps the sidecar wheel on the ground as he passengers Dylan Lynch to win the Masters and Southern Star Sidecar championships. Photo: Jack Corry

I HAVE written here many times over the years about what I see as a lack of respect shown by our governing body to riders who have worked hard all year to achieve their personal goals, and also spend a lot of their own – and sponsors’ – money in the process, when it comes to winning championships and receiving their awards.

For example, the 2019 Southern Centre Road Race Championship winners were handed their medals at the Cookstown road races almost three years after winning their respective championships.

The short circuit committee brought back the Southern Star, which used to be a season-long championship for short circuit races, but as the Masters run the same classes it was basically held in abeyance, until they announced that it would be run over the last two rounds at Mondello, which was great news.

Unfortunately, as I watched the podium presentations on Sunday, the medals were just handed out to the winners on the podium.

This I feel is totally wrong, and while I am not blaming the short circuit committee for this, I think that there should be a proper presentation night, organised by the MCI, which would see every branch of the sport – ie Road Racing, Moto X, etc – having a night where they are presented with their medals.

Riders pay their licence fee of €80 for an adult licence, and yet a simple night can’t be organised to present them with their awards, where riders can have a blowout and even invite their sponsors to see them receive their medals.

Speaking to a number of riders at Mondello about the cost of their season, the average Superbike/Supersport rider will spend around €1,500 per meeting, and that includes tyres, fuel, entries, possibly a pre-race track day, and other sundries.

Over a season that is a lot of money.

Don’t get me wrong, they enjoy what they are doing, but a little respect would go a long way.

Congratulations to the winners who are as follows:

Superbike – Thomas O’Grady; Superbike Cup – Jamie Collins; Supersport 600 – Josh Elliott; Supersport Cup – Dean Lacey; Supertwin – Darragh Crean; Production Twin – Nathan McGauran; Pre-Injection – Noel Dunne jnr; Classic Superbike – Alan Tierney; Supersport 400 – Damien Horgan; Sidecars – Dylan Lynch and Aaron Galligan; Supersport 300 – Adam Brown.