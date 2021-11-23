At long last boxers from Ballyboughal get fighting chance

Megan Gifford, Cian Fay and Kate Carthy represented Ballyboughal at the Louth Open Championships in Dundalk.

NO matter what the outcome of the various fights, younger members of Ballyboughal Boxing Club were just delighted to get back into competitive action for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The occasion was the Louth Open Championships hosted by the Dealgan club in Dundalk and Ballyboughal sent a strong team of boys and girls to the Wee County.

Michael Wogan, Killian Brady and Jack Kieran all boxed in semi-finals and performed well, but didn’t manage to win through to fight for a title.

Jayden Smith and Cian Fay both competed in finals and again put on good displays, but the decisions went against them.

Ballyboughal had two strong contenders in the girls competitions also and Megan Gifford and Kate Carthy both impressed, with their opponents having to take a standing count in the third and final round.

However, in both instances the judges’ 2-1 split decision went against the Fingal boxers.

Elsewhere, Jack Kieran and Cian Stone became the first members of the Ballyboughal club to compete in the Dublin Leagues.

Jack managed to win his bout, but Cian was unfortunately defeated.

Meanwhile, Ballyboughal’s former European Junior champion Niamh Fay is currently at a training camp with the Irish team in Italy and five members of the club are flying to Hungary for a tournament later this week.