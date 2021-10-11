Artists in Residence show off their work on the peninsula in ‘Resort’ art project in Portrane

The ‘Resort’ Artists in Residence programme that sees creatives move into Lynders Mobile Home park on the Donabate an Portrane peninsula to create art inspired by the local environment and the community that lives there, has been officially launched.

Resort Residency – Revelations Programme returned to the Donabate/Portrane Peninsula from t October 8 to 10. Resort Residency is Fingal County Council’s Arts Office’s unique artist programme located at Lynders Mobile Home Park, Portrane. Since 2015 it has played host to over 40 Irish artists who have all been inspired to make work that responds to the local area, this work has reached local audiences and beyond.

In 2020/2021 the council invited artists from the Other People’s Practices (OPP) programme of artist residencies in the National Forensic Mental Health Service (NFMHS) – Emma Finucane, Glenn Loughran, Johnathan Cummins, and the programmes director John Conway.

These artists visited Portrane with a very specific enquiry – to explore a follow on to the work that they have undertaken at the NFMHS, which will now re-locate to a state-of-the-art campus adjacent to St. Ita’s hospital in Portrane.

Resort Residency allowed these artists reflect on the experiences and observations as arts practitioners in the NFMHS and explore possibilities to continue their practice in and around its new home on the Portrane Peninsula.

Mayor of Fingal Cllr Seana O’Rodaigh, commented on the importance of public art saying “ Art has such a valuable role in placemaking and our collective wellbeing and I am thrilled to see that a vibrant range of community arts activity is animating all of our towns and villages in Fingal.”

Emer O’Gorman, Director of Services EETCD, explained “This is an innovative example of how a local business has significantly added to the destination potential of this beautiful area of Donabate/Portrane through art.”

Caroline Cowley, Public Art Co-ordinator expressed how “ The work developed and presented for this year’s Resort Revelations Programme seeks to bring some of the positive messages from inside recovery journeys into local view to remind us of the value that art can bring to our own wellbeing”.

As Part of Resort Residency/Revelations 2021’Future Happiness’, a diverse array of new work encountered in a promenade style circuit around Donabate and Portrane, was showcased.

The show features several new works, some of which were developed with service users during artist residencies in Usher’s Island, a community centre for patients of the NFMHS.