Artist brings a splash of colour to Rush Harbour with new mural

Rush harbour is an altogether more colourful place now that the Harbour Park murals have been officially opened, thanks to local artist Trish Traynor.

On Thursday June 2 Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh officially declared the Harbour Park murals in Rush open, following two years in the pipeline.

The murals depict, in beautiful colour and detail, some of the sea life found in Rush Harbour, and make a wonderful addition to the harbour.

The event heard from artist Trish Traynor, who talked about the journey she went through painting the flue walls, and where she drew her inspiration from.

Also speaking at the event was local scuba diver, Fidelma Carroll, who explained the relevance of each image in the context of the Rush coastline.

Speaking at the launch, Brendan O Reilly, Chairperson Rush Tidy Towns said the project has been a long time coming to fruition: “The painting of the Harbour toilets had been an idea Rush Tidy Towns had been planning for a couple of years, and after a couple of false starts, and leveraging off our experience and relationships we developed with the Ros Eó Mural Wall project in 2021, we engaged artist Trish Traynor to work with Tidy Towns to develop ideas.

"A grant from the Environment department in Fingal County Council linked to education around ocean life was a key catalyst to enable us to get started. We engaged a painter to strip the walls and apply the base coat in late 2021. Then we set about painting the murals one wall at a time.”

He added: “We wanted it to be relevant and sympathetic with the immediate locality so consulted a local scuba diver to ensure our ideas for the images were relevant. Trish Traynor began painting the first mural in November 2021 and finished up on the fourth one in late May 2022."

The project was managed from start to finish by Tidy Towns committee member Diana O'Donoghue who oversaw all details.

The result is a beautiful mural which is set to attract both locals and visitors alike.

Mr O’Reilly says: “We are absolutely delighted with the finished murals, and we know already that it has become a popular feature for families who visit the harbour park.”