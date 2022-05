Gardaí make arrest in relation to the discovery of a body in Balbriggan.

An arrest has been made in relation to the body of a man discovered in Balbriggan, last November, in what gardaí termed “unexplained circumstances”.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s today, Monday, May 16 2022, in relation to the discovery of a body in Balbriggan on November 24 2021.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Balbriggan Garda station.