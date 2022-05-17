Arrest made in Balbriggan relating to Christopher Hall ‘unexplained death’ investigation

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s on Monday, May 16 2022, in relation to the discovery of a body in Balbriggan on November 24, last year.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Balbriggan Garda station.

The death of a vulnerable 65-year-old man in Balbriggan was met with shock and revulsion in the local community, last November.

Gardaí launched an investigation after the body of Christopher Hall was discovered at a residence at Dun Saithne Green.

He had sustained “obvious and significant” head and upper body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, gardaí responded to a 999 call after it was reported that the body of a man had been found. Dublin Fire Brigade were already at the scene when uniformed gardaí arrived and discovered Mr Hall’s body downstairs in the house.

Mr Hall’s remains were removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem was carried out.

The scene at Dun Saithne Green was sealed off for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

An incident room was established at Balbriggan Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer and a family liaison officer was provided to relatives of the deceased man.

Superintendent Paul Franey of Balbriggan Garda station described the victim as “a quiet man who kept himself to himself” and revealed he was vulnerable due a medical condition. He appealed for privacy for Mr Hall’s family and said the results of the post-mortem would assist with the direction of the investigation.

The superintendent said at the time of Mr Hall’s death: “An Garda Siochana will continue to work closely with the community as they come to terms with the violent death of their friend and neighbour Christopher.”

He added: “We appreciate this has been a very difficult time for people living in the Dun Saithne area and understandably there is fear in the community.

“We’re committed to keeping the people of Balbriggan and Dun Saithne safe and our community policing teams will be on the ground in the coming days and weeks.”

At the time of writing on Tuesday, the arrested man was still detained at Balbriggan Garda Station and can be detained for up to 24 hours. No charges had yet been filed at the time of writing.