ARCHER AIMING FOR GAME TIME

Ciarán Archer playing in the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland Under-20 Championship Final against Galway in December 2020. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

HISTORY is written by the victors, as the old saying goes, with the losers condemned to the blame game.

It can, of course, come down to one moment in time and had Cork referee Conor Lane not made Rob Hennelly retake his 45 in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, the narrative might have been a totally different one.

Hennelly, having missed his initial effort, was not found wanting at the second time of asking, his kick taking the game into two periods of extra-time which the westerners won by four points to one.

And with that Dublin’s unbeaten championship run stretching back to 2015 had ended and the blame game had begun.

The fallout from the Covid training breach at Innisfails last April would be the monkey around Dublin’s back for most of the season. It was an incident which left them rudderless, with captain Stephen Cluxton choosing to walk away from the squad for reasons still unknown.

But in the words of William Butler Yeats, ‘Leave it be, it’s dead and gone it’s with O’Leary in the grave’.

As such Dublin enter the 2022 season with a blank canvas as they kick off their campaign this Saturday away to Offaly (Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm) in their Group A game in the O’Byrne Cup.

The addition of former Player of the Year Tomas O’Se to their backroom management team makes Offaly a more attractive proposition this season.

And they will no doubt be spurred on by their terrific U20 success in 2021 when they defeated Roscommon in Croke Park to capture the All-Ireland crown.

Along the way they had won the provincial decider against a Dublin side who failed to score from the 14th minute on.

And questions will undoubtedly be asked about Dublin’s progress at underage level, having lost successive All-Ireland finals in the two previous years.

From a Fingal point of view, both Ciaran Archer (pictured left) and Rory Dwyer have performed with some distinction. Indeed, the former twice made the All-Ireland Team of the Year at that grade.

For all of that, we have still to see Archer make the step up to senior and his time to shine will surely come now.

It was his fellow St Maur’s clubman Ciarán Reddin who captained Dublin to victory in the 2017 O’Byrne Cup decider against Louth in Drogheda in a side which featured Ross Hazley (St Sylvester’s) and Jack Smith (Skerries Harps) in the starting 15.

What the make-up of this year’s O’Byrne’s Cup squad will be is still anyone’s guess, but with multi Celtic Cross winners Philly McMahon and Kevin McManamon both announcing their retirements in December, Dublin will no doubt be using the competition to source new talent ahead of their league opener at home to Armagh at the end of the month.

Following on from the Offaly game, Dublin then host Louth in their second group fixture on Wednesday, January 12, before concluding their round robin programme away to Longford on January 15, with the four group winners progressing to the knockout stages.