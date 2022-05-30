Apprentice mechanic is fined after hiding drugs when approached by gardaí

An apprentice mechanic who tried to hide drugs when he was approached by gardaí has been fined €500 at Balbriggan District Court.

Josh Tierney (19), Westbrook Avenue, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to obstructing gardaí and possession of drugs on February 2, 2022. The court heard gardaí were on patrol at Chapel Street, Balbriggan just before 10.30pm when they observed Tierney reaching into his jacket pocket and putting something into his trousers. As gardaí approached he again took something from his jacket and attempted to discard it. Tierney was arrested and conveyed to Balbriggan Garda Station where he was searched and found in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

The defendant has one previous conviction for possession of drugs in September 2021.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said at the time Tierney had been “dabbling” in drugs. He had stopped for some months but then started again, she said. The accused has not smoked cannabis since this incident and is aware that a third conviction for drug possession could lead to incarceration, the solicitor added. She said Tierney is currently carrying out an apprenticeship and is hoping to qualify as a mechanic.

Convicting the teenager and imposing a fine of €500, Judge Deirdre Gearty said his behaviour on the night was “totally unacceptable”.