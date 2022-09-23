Applications invited from Fingal community groups for Dublin Airport ‘Community Fund’ grants

Community groups and clubs across Fingal are being invited to apply for Dublin Airport’s Community Fund which reopens for applications on Monday, October 3. The Community Fund will remain open for six weeks, closing on Friday, November 11.

The airport’s Community Fund was launched in 2017 with a total investment of €10 million to be distributed over 25 years.

The Fund supports local projects that make a positive contribution to communities around Dublin Airport. Applications are invited from 13 eligible areas from Santry, south of the airport, to Rolestown in the north, and from Tyrrelstown on the west to Portmarnock on the east.

Organisations that have received funding in the past are welcome to submit applications for new projects. Awards from the Community Fund are made by an independent Grant Making Panel.

The Fund also supports up to 20 students per year from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to enable them to attend Dublin City University (DCU) via its Access Programme.

Dublin Airport’s Community Engagement Manager, Michelle Molloy, said: “Dublin Airport is proud to support a large number of fantastic community activities and initiatives. Our Fund recognises the crucial role that our communities play in the success of Dublin Airport. We are particularly interested in working with organisations to develop initiatives in areas such as the environment, sustainability, health, wellbeing and social inclusion. We look forward to another busy round of applications and to supporting more organisations and initiatives in our local community.”

Groups applying for funding can find an easy ‘how-to-apply’ guide along with an application form on the airport’s website at https://www.dublinairport.com/corporate/corporate-social-responsibility/community-fund, and anyone with questions regarding the fund should contact: communityfund@daa.ie.