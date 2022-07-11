Appeal to widen opening hours for Rogestown Park

Cllr Paul Mulville, Fingal Social Democrats councillor, has again raised the need for improved opening hours for Rogerstown Park, Lusk.

He said: “Rogerstown Park, Lusk, located on the former Balleally Landfill is a wonderful public amenity, which was opened to the public in 2019, following fantastic work over many years by the Council working closely with the local community.

“However, it remains a great pity that the park still has very limited opening hours, especially given the rapid population growth across the North County and the pressing need for more recreational areas for local residents.

“I raised this matter again at this month’s council meeting.

“There may be disappointment with the reply received, however I am glad that the commitment is there from council management to progress the issue .”

Cllr Mulville added: “With the summer upon us, we look forward to the day when this park will be open to the people of Lusk, Rush, Donabate, Portrane and all across the North County, and beyond, on a full time basis, and I will continue to vigorously pursue same.”

At the monthly council meeting, Cllr Mulville asked th elocal authority to “outline the opening hours for public parks across Fingal and in particular if she will confirm the reason that Rogerstown Park is currently only open on a Saturday and if this can be urgently re-examined to allow Rogerstown Park immediately open on a daily basis throughout July, August and September 2022, the same as the rest of the public parks across Fingal”.

In a written response to Cllr Mulville’s question, the council reported: “The opening and closing of the main Regional Parks in Fingal are determined by day light hours and vary throughout the year.”

The report adds: “The council is still working to fulfil the closure and aftercare plan for Rogerstown in line with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) licence and an application to An Bord Pleanála for the Park Development Plan is in preparation and will be issued later this year.

“Pending that application, the Council is limiting access to the park to weekends only.”