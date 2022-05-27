Appeal for new pedestrian crossing at football pitches on the Rush to Lusk Road is turned down

A pedestrian crossing will not be installed at the area adjacent to the football pitches on the R128 Rush-Lusk Road as there is no footpath on the southern side of the road, Fingal County Council has stated.

The council was responding to a motion tabled by Cllr Robert O’Donoghue (LAB) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

Cllr O’Donoghue, calling for an evaluation for a future Programme of Works, had stated that a pedestrian crossing at the location – “between the Rush Lusk Train Station and the roundabout at Lusk“- would aid users of the pitches in crossing at the entrance to the grounds.

Cllr O’Donoghue pointed out that the crossing is currently being used by a club of “over 1000 members”, their families and community groups, and that the crossing “is happening regardless.”

If a traffic survey were to be carried out at the location, Cllr O’Donoghue said, it would give a clear idea of the volumes and speed of traffic on that road, “that particularly pedestrians have to negotiate.”

Cllr O’Donoghue said that as the council owns Station Road, and there is already a footpath on the northern side of the road, only a “minimal’ Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) would be required to add a "small” footpath on the southern side.

This would allow a traffic light to be installed so that people could cross safely to the club, he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue said the location is “roughly mid-way between the train station and the Rush roundabout in Lusk”, so that “you’re probably hitting peak traffic speeds” around the pedestrian entrance.

Noting any plans that may be carried out “will not be done in a week”, Cllr O’Donoghue said the club is looking to carry out maintenance to the pitch, which would add extra numbers going to the Station Road pitch “for a month or two.”

A council official, responding to Cllr O’Donoghue, said a new Traffic Engineer has started work with the council, but perhaps Members would allow her to “find her feet” as there was a backlog of requests.

The official said the council could “look and see” if any traffic-calming measures may be implemented at the location, but the “likelihood” was that “very little” could probably be done to reduce the speed of traffic.

A report issued by the council stated that the Operations Department has evaluated the location in question.

The area is “unsuitable” for a pedestrian crossing as there is no footpath on the side of the R128 at the football pitches, the report stated.

In addition, the report continued, there is insufficient footpath width on the opposite side of the road for construction of a footpath.

Land acquisition would be required to provide a footpath at this location with the possibility of having to acquire the lands by way of a Compulsory Purchase Order.

This was “outside the scope of works that are carried out by the Operations Department” and nor is the provision of a footpath at this location included in any Capital Works or Programme of Works.