Apache Pizza set to slice up this weekend’s Cannonball

Pictured are Irish Rugby star Dave Kearney with a Porche 911 GT3 and Crispin McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer at Apache Pizza with one of the vehicles which will support the event.

Cannonball spectators are in for an extra treat when the annual supercar event gets underway at Malahide Castle on Friday, September 9, thanks to Apache Pizza.

Apache Pizza will be laying on free pizza and merchandise for those who turn out to enjoy the spectacular fundraising roadshow.

Malahide is the starting point on this year’s Cannonball, giving locals the opportunity to get up close and personal with over 200 of the finest supercars including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Porche, Rolls Royce Bentley and Maserati.

Apache Pizza is supporting the three action-packed days of adrenaline fuelled adventure as an official tour sponsor, and is using its national network of 183 stores to serve up free, tasty pizza to the thousands of spectators who are set to the welcome the Cannonball supercar convoy to the finish line each day.

The popular pizza chain will have a free pizza station close to the starting line in Malahide. Local pizza fans are welcome to drop by to try some of the great tasting pizzas and to also get their hands on some great merchandise.

450 Cannonballers are taking part in the 1,000 kilometre long road trip this year, and Apache Pizza is also ensuring that they don’t go hungry by providing them with free pizza when they reach each stop-over town.

It is also joining in on the fun and spectators can keep an eye out for the Apache Pizza branded cars which will be driven by its franchise business leaders.

Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza, said: “Apache Pizza prides itself on being local, being part of local communities and on serving great tasting pizza which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.

"Cannonball lets us showcase that like no other event and we are looking forward to taking to the road and to treating spectators at Malahide Castle to some great tasting, free pizza.”

All proceeds from this year’s Cannonball will go towards The HOPE Foundation, an Irish charity doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India.

HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

This year’s Cannonball is aiming to raise over €250,000 for the Hope Foundation by the end of September, building on its success of having already raised over €1.3 million for Irish charities since it first took to the road in 2019.

The Cannonball is renowned for the carnival atmosphere that it brings to host towns. This year’s event will have the highest numbers of cars and those attending the start at Malahide Castle will also be entertained by Brazilian Dancers, live DJs and bands.

The notorious NYPD, German Polizei, Cannonballers and celebrities in crazy costumes add to the fun.

From Spiderman to Star Wars, Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally free family day out.

The organisers are also calling on spectators in Killarney to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for the best dressed.