Another ‘Tarf day at the office for ‘Briggan

Balbriggan fell to a heavy defeat for the second time in a week as they followed up bank holiday Monday evening’s defeat to Merrion with a heavy loss to Clontarf.

Clontarf have made an excellent start to the season, with David Delany in particular starring for them, and Delaney was excellent again on Saturday as he top-scored with 58, helping his side post a total of 186 for 8.

Clontarf travelled to the Jack Harper ground having won both their opening two matches, and after winning the toss they elected to bat, with PJ Moor and Andrew Vincent opening for the visitors.

Clontarf started off pretty well, but they were dealt a blow in the sixth over when Moor was run out by Kashif Ali.

Ali struck again in the 11th over as he took the wicket of Eoghan Delany to put Clontarf under a bit of pressure. Andrew Vincent and Ruan Cronje both went cheaply soon afterwards to leave Clontarf struggling on 46/4.

The visitors hit back with an excellent mid-wicket stand between David Delany and Zac Maron who helped Clontarf reach 112 before Maron’s wicket was taken by Ryan Hadley.

Andrew Darroch took two wickets in quick succession to crank up the pressure on Clontarf, but Delany kept the scoreboard ticking over with an excellent half-century to keep the visitors in it. Hadley finally took the wicket of Delany in the 48th over, but but then most of the damage had been done by the Clontarf man, with the visitors posting a useful-looking total of 186 for Balbriggan to chase.

Balbriggan’s chase can only be described as disastrous, with the top scorer Nathan Rooney hitting just 13, with eight of their players scoring five or less.

The tone was set with the loss of openers Connor Fletcher (4) and Ghanim Dara (1) within the first four overs, with Gregory Ford (0) and Christopher DeFreitas (7) following their teammates an over later.

Nathan Rooney offered slight resistance with 13, but outside that it was a day to forget for Balbriggan who folded tamely before they were eventually all out for just 49.

Man of the match David Delany took four wickets as well as top-scoring with 58 for Clontarf.