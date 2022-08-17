Ancient uncovered chamber in Donabate must now be protected

Corina Johnston, local Labour Party Area Representative has said she is “deeply concerned” that a significant archaeological find recently discovered in Corballis, Donabate could be undermined by a planning application which is currently with An Bord Pleanála.

According to Ms Johnston, the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) for this planning application was submitted in 2021 which was prior to the recent discovery of this archaeological find.

Ms Johnston has said that An Bord Pleanála have stated that under the SHD legislation it cannot take any further comments or information on this planning application.

She said: “This archaeological find was discovered by locals in fields at Corballis, Donabate, in recent weeks. Duncan Smith TD and I reported this to The National Monument Service who visited the site and confirmed that this can be classified as a souterrain (underground tunnel), a significant archaeological find which has now been added to the online non statutory Sites And Monuments Record.

"The National Monuments Service confirmed the monument will be noted for consideration for inclusion in any revisions of the Record of Monuments and Places (RMP) which is a statutory record which affords a measure of legal protection under existing legislation.”

According to Ms Johnston, Fingal County Council arranged for an archaeological survey to be carried out on the Corballis lands in 2007.

An enclosure was discovered that also found the remains of copper, charcoal and bones. The recently discovered souterrain was not discovered at that time.

Ms Johnston said this clearly illustrates that the EIAR was prepared for the current planning application without any reference to the souterrain as this was only acknowledged by the National Monuments Service in recent weeks.

According to Ms Johnston, existing national and European legislation all refer to the conservation and the satisfactory protection of archaeological remains, which includes all man-made structures of whatever form or date.

Ms Johnston added: “ In view of the position taken by An Bord Pleánala, Duncan Smith TD and I have written to the Minister for Heritage outlining the significance of this find and appealed to him to ensure the protection and preservation of this site including placing a temporary preservation order on the souterrain and extended site.

"It would be an absolute disaster if the souterrain and the extended site was damaged or worse destroyed as a result of a permission being granted without reference to the recent historical find which were unknown when the planning application was submitted.”

Ms Johnston concluded: ”It has been brought to my attention by an independent archaeologist in recent days that the writing on the ceiling of the souterrain maybe Runes from the Norse Futhark Alphabet rather than the Ogham script.

"He also stated “that stones with runic script on them are even rarer than Ogham stone.

"In view of the implications of the find and this latest information it is vital that a temporary preservation order be placed on the souterrain and a thorough examination of the extended site be carried out. This is the least we can expect as we commence National Heritage Week.“