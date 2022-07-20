Ancient ‘lost’ chamber uncovered on Corballis site in Donabate

A potentially significant archaeological find dating back centuries has been discovered in Corballis, Donabate by a farmer sowing crops.

The discovery happened last week when the farmer unearthed a large rock, which covered what appeared to be a souterrain tunnell, or ancient chamber.

One section of the tunnel was covered with ancient text, which is believed to be possibly ogham, an ancient writing dating back to what local historian Peadar Bates believes to be at least from the 12th century, with recorded use of the script dating back even as far as the 4th century.

Local Labour councillor, Corina Johston was at the scene following the discovery: “It was discovered last week by a farmer sowing crops. He contacted then a number of local residents who came down and had a look at the site and one of them actually got into what appears to be a souterrain tunnel.

"There was a big rock over it and the farmer hit the rock and pulled it off when he was using the machinery and unearthed this opening. So the lads went down, one of them went into the tunnel and took a video and loads of photographs and alerted the National Monument Service and Fingal County Council.”

Having had no response from the National Monuments Service, the residents then contacted Ms Johnston, who along with Labour TD Duncan Smith contacted the National Monuments Service the next day.

The Archaeological Society of Ireland has since been to visit the site, and it now looks like an entry is to be added to the sites and monuments record in due course.

The site itself rests on Corballis lands in Donabate, which are owned by a private developer.

An application for a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) for 1365 units has gone to An Bord Pleanála, but has not been granted permission yet.

According to Ms Johnson, this is “quite a controversial planning application” as there are contraventions of the Local Area Plan (LAP) and the Fingal Development Plan.

Ms Johnston has written to the Bord to notify them that a potentially significant find has been discovered on the land.

Local historian, Peadar Bates, who viewed the site, gave his opinion: “I’m not an archaeologist, but the finder, Joe Thompson was on to some expert in archaeology and he feels that it’s a souterrain, but it could be complicated by the fact of what appears to be ogham script writing which were found in the tunnel.”

Peadar says if it did in fact turn out to be ogham script, it would date the souterrain “certainly before 1100 AD”, and possibly much older.

Peadar says: “I know an expert has looked at the photographs and feels it is ogham script.

“We’re hoping it will be preserved and hopefully it’ll be there for future generations to look at. I’ve a feeling that this is a very important find.”

Ms Johnston concluded: “It’s hugely significant and it’s very exciting actually.

"Looking at the photographs, it’s amazing that it’s so intact and that it hasn’t actually been stumbled upon before, given that land is agricultural and has been farmed for so many years.”