An intoxicated plumber shouted abuse at gardaí

A plumber who became abusive to gardaí after approaching them to ask for a lift home was very intoxicated at the time, a court has heard.

Ryan Beggs shouted obscenities at members of the force and continued to be abusive after he was asked to desist during the incident at Upper Main Street, Rush on August 29th this year.

The defendant, of Port View, Blakes Cross, Lusk, pleading guilty to a number of public order offences including being intoxicated in a public place, failing to comply with the direction of a member of an garda siochana and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

The court presenter said Beggs approached gardaí and asked for a lift home but then got out of the patrol car and became abusive.

The 29-year-old was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet and used obscenities towards gardaí, Balbriggan District Court was told.

He continued to be abusive to members after he was directed to leave the area and refused to give gardaí his name and address.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Beggs had no excuse other than he simply drank excessively on this occasion.

She said the accused does not have a problem with alcohol and assured the court that nothing like this would ever happen again.

Judge John Brennan said gardaí “had enough to be doing” without dealing with that kind of abuse.

However, he said he noted that alcohol was obviously a factor and there were no previous convictions.

Adjourning the case to November 24th, the judge said he would apply the Probation Act if a donation of €250 was made to the court poorbox.