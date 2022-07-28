Ambitious plans for Swords Cultural Quarter theatre and gallery are ‘well underway’

Eight years in the making to date, the new Swords Cultural Quarter is set to transform Swords into a centre of art, culture and entertainment, and the focal point of Fingal.

Central to those plans is the construction of a theatre space for performing artists, and according to Fingal County Council Arts Officer, Rory O’Byrne, plans are well underway.

Speaking to The Fingal Independent, Rory explains the genesis of the new theatre as well as plans for a new art gallery in the town: “There are many benefits to the Swords Cultural Quarter coming to Swords. We’ve been working on it around eight years, the idea went back to our previous manager, Paul Reid, and he had a vision for a redevelopment of the county town", he says.

“Part of it or directly part of it was to develop a cultural quarter in and around North Street and the castle. So one of the things that came up was how art and culture can improve people’s lives and add to the quality of people’s lives.

“So we were tasked at looking at that, and one of the things they wanted us to do was to develop a theatre space, a performance space. So I remember one of the early jobs we did was to look at the different types of theatre and it’s kind of accepted worldwide there’s four different types of theatres.”

The type of theatre that the council decided on was a “black box theatre.” The great benefit of this type of theatre, Rory says, is that the seating and stage are not fixed – they can be moved into a variety of configurations depending on what is being staged.

Rory explains: “It’s a space where a lot of different people are going to look for a lot of different uses out of it. So we’re building a black box theatre in Swords with a capacity of about 165-170 seats. So when you consider that Draíocht in Blanchardstown has about 260 seats, it’s about two thirds the size.

“To go along with that we’re also building a gallery space, which is one thing that Fingal has very few of. So a gallery where artists can show their work to a very high standard, so it would be specifically designed to show sculpture, as well as paintings, drawings, and photographs. It’ll be beautifully lit and we can also have group shows for local amateur groups and so on.”

Rory and his team also hope to include some artist studio space in the gallery.

The old Carnegie library building on North Street is also to be repurposed as an artists’ space, allowing space for rehearsals for acting, dancing and singing.

The idea is to ramp up the experience of an art space in Swords, which will in turn feed into the Swords Cultural Quarter when it comes online in the next couple of years.

All of this, along with the new county library, will transform the centre of Swords into a cultural hub not to be rivalled in other towns.