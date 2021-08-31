All’s wool that ends wool as stranded sheep is rescued from Lambay Island

The Irish Coast Guard 999 operations centre got an unusual call on Sunday evening for the Dublin coastline as a sheep was reported stranded after a cliff fall on Lambay Island.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Howth ware tasked and headed to the Lambay.

The team arrived on scene and found ‘Lucky Louis’ had fallen ten meters down a cliff on the island and was now stuck.

Despite the fall, Louis was not initially appreciating the attention and made for a nearby cave.

Two of the Coast Guard crew managed to secure Louis and bring him back to the boat.

The lamb was seven months old and despite some small cuts was otherwise in good spirits.

From there he was transported back to the Lambay Island harbour on the Coast Guard boat, ‘Sean Dunne’ and handed over to staff on the island.

Lucky Louis is now back home on the island where, of course he famously shares territory with all kinds of creatures including some wallabies.

The lamb seems none the worse for his traumatic appearance and has bounced back to form quickly but no doubt he will be a little more wary of the cliff edge from now on.