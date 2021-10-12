Alleged safety order breach case is adjourned

A MAN charged with breaching a safety order where serious allegations of multiple rapes and allegations of coercive control have been made by the complainant had his case adjourned until next year for directions from the DPP.

The man, who cannot be identified under the Domestic Violence Act, is alleged to have breached the safety order which was granted to the applicant in December last year.

Detective Colm O’Brien outlined the alleged facts of the case so the presiding judge could allow time for directions to be received.

Det O’Brien said the background to the alleged breach of the safety order is that the complainant has made serious allegations of multiple rapes and coercive control.

“Searches of the premises took place and technical evidence was seized,” Det O’Brien said.

“There are 400 gigabytes and 230,000 items of interest including messages, photos and videos that have to be gone through and assessed,” the Detective said.

“I am asking for a February date as a thorough examination has to take place,” he said.

Judge Conal Gibbons said it “seems reasonable to give time,” and adjourned the case until February 23 next year for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.